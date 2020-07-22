Rajasthan Speaker to move Supreme Court over HC `direction'

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on Wednesday said he will move the Supreme Court, a day after receiving a “direction” from the high court to defer action on the disqualification notices sent to dissident Congress MLAs. The High Court had on Tuesday deferred its order till Friday on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the notices sent to them. It asked the Speaker also to put his next move on hold till then.

The Speaker’s counsel had twice before agreed to the court’s “request” to extend the deadline for receiving replies from the MLAs to the show cause notices. On Tuesday, the court made a similar request as the proceedings did not get over by the end of the day and were put off till Friday. The problem appears to have arisen after the court recorded this in writing, adding that it has “directed accordingly”.