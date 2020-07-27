R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly session

R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly sessionPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:00 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session with fresh queries
This is the second time that the governor has sought clarifications from the government
The state cabinet had sent a revised note to the governor last week requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 after he returned the first proposal seeking clarifications on six points.
