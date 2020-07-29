Left Menu
RSS-affiliate says suggestions accepted in NEP, seeks speedy implementation

With most of its suggestions incorporated, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has welcomed the New Education Policy which was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

29-07-2020
The name of HRD Ministry has been changed to Ministry of Education and this was among the suggestions given by Shikshan Mandal. "We, however, also wanted to add culture to it as it was at the time of independence. However, we are glad that this suggestion has been accepted," said Sachidanand Joshi, president, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

He said during a conference in 2018, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, around 400 vice-chancellors had demanded that name be changed. Another suggestion that has been incorporated pertains to the formation of the National Research Foundation. Joshi said that he and his colleagues are glad about its formation to give momentum to research "which is purposeful, socially useful and effective" in higher education.

He called for speedy implementation of the policy. "(We have) lot of expectations for speedy implementation of this policy else there is no point in having this policy. This should be without any bias against anyone as this policy has been extensively discussed with everyone democratically," Joshi said.

Inclusion of arts, music and other activities in mainstream courses is another BSM suggestion that has been agreed upon in new education policy. The NEP states that there will be no rigid separation between arts and science, curricular and extracurricular and vocational and academic.

Joshi said they had also called for flexibility in education. "Threre is a need for flexibility in structure, option in courses and liberal education if you want to make use of demographic dividend. We need to channelise their energies properly which this education policy aims to do," Joshi said.

Another RSS affiliated organisation Shiksha Sanskriti Uthhan Nyas said that they were happy that their suggestion to include music and arts subjects in the mainstream has been included. " Promotion of lok vidya, traditional arts and cultural awareness of the Indian system is very much need of the hour. We have been demanding these for years," said Atul Kothari, national secretary, SSUN.

RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad too has expressed gratitude for an education policy that "is in accordance with Indian values and is up to global standards". (ANI)

