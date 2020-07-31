Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple to be grander than planned earlier: Architect

The temple, to be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more number of devotees, the architect said. According to him, the project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:31 IST
Ram temple to be grander than planned earlier: Architect
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be almost double the size of what was originally planned as its design was modified following the Supreme Court verdict last year, its architect said on Friday. The temple, to be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more number of devotees, the architect said.

According to him, the project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences. The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, as told by the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee its construction.

"The design of the temple was modified after the Supreme Court verdict. Now it will be almost double the size of what was originally planned," architect Chandrakant Sompura, who has designed it, told PTI. "It will now have a shikhara (tower) over the sanctum sanctorum and five domes instead of the earlier plan of two domes. The height of the temple will also be more than what was in the previous plan," he said.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of Ram temple by at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. Sompura, 77, who comes from a family of temple architects that have designed over 200 such structures, said that he was asked to prepare a design for the Ram temple by late leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ashok Singhal, around 30 years ago.

He said designing the Ram temple was an uphill task 30 years back, as he had to prepare drawings using his footsteps as the unit of measurement. "When I first visited the site in Ayodhya in 1990, nothing was allowed to be taken inside the premises due to security concerns, not even a measurement tape and I had to measure with my footsteps," Sompura said.

Based on his design of the temple, the VHP had started preparation for its construction in the 1990s by setting up a unit of carving of stones in Ayodhya, he said. "However, after the Supreme Court verdict in favour of construction at the Ramjamabhoomi site, the temple design was changed," he said.

"Now there will be five domes. It has two reasons- first, there is no dearth of land for the temple now and the second one is that after so much of publicity, we expect that a large number of devotees will visit the temple everyday and the size has been increased to accommodate them," he said. According to Sompura, his son Ashish had presented this revised plan before the trust in June, which was approved.

Ashish Sompura will look after the construction of the temple, although his father will have the final say on it. The septuagenarian architect said that he has designed many temples, but the Ayodhya Ram temple project is special to him just as the Somnath temple was for his grandfather Prabhashankar Sompura, who designed and oversaw its reconstruction.

"This project is special as it is being built at the birthplace of Lord Ram. We have to ensure that it should be the best. With five domes, which is rare, it will set an example. It will be developed as the best place of worship in terms of temple architecture," he said. "The temple is likely to be completed in next three years after its work begins," he added.

Sompura said his family designs temples in Nagara style and the structure in Ayodhya will also be built in that style of North Indian temple architecture..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sehwag, Sardar in12-member selection panel for National Sports Awards

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh were on Friday included in a 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this years National Sports Awards winners. Just like last year, the minist...

COVID infections on the rise in England, survey shows

There has likely been a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive for COVID-19 and in the overall incidence of infections in recent weeks, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday.The weekly infection...

'Rajput's family pressured me to give statement against Rhea'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend has sent an e-mail to Mumbai Police, alleging that the family members of the late Bollywood star pressurized him to give a statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Friday. The purpor...

Kremlin hopes Belarus will soon free Russian men detained in alleged plot

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped that more than 30 Russian private security contractors detained in neighbouring Belarus and accused of plotting acts of terrorism would soon be released. Russia a day earlier demanded an explanation over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020