Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after

Welcoming the move, the BJP state unit, however, demanded that certain other metro rail stations be named after the late stalwarts, B R Ambedkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.' Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:50 IST
TN govt renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced renaming of three Metro Rail stations here after late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Welcoming the move, the BJP state unit, however, demanded that certain other metro rail stations be named after the late stalwarts, B R Ambedkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.' Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee. He also listed out the steps taken by the AIADMK government under Jayalalithaa in implementing the Metro Rail project in the city.

On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors: Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, spanning 118.9 km. "The state government has passed orders and we are currently awaiting Central nod and funding," he added.

Meanwhile, the state BJP demanded that the chief minister rename the metro rail stations at the airport and Madras high court here after former Prime Minister Vajpayee and architect of the Constitution, Ambedkar, respectively. In a letter to Palaniswami, BJP State president L Murugan said the names of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu should be given to other metro stations.

While hailing Ambedkar, Murugan said Vajpayee was instrumental in ushering in growth in various sectors. Later in the evening, a delegation of BJP under state general Secretary K T Raghavan called on the chief secretary K Shanmugam and highlighted the party's demand in this connection.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI clears Rs 4k cr project; to provide faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana

The NHAI has cleared a Rs 4,000 crore project that includes faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday. This will be part of the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-K...

Senate Democrats want to grill Homeland Security over Portland protest surveillance

All seven Democrats on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday wrote to the Department of Homeland Security requesting details on its agents conducting intelligence monitoring of ongoing anti-racism protests in Portland.The letter ...

J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmirs Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19. Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passe...

Delhi's wanted gangster arrested from Surat

The Delhi Police has arrested wanted gangster Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, from Surat in Gujarat, officials said on Friday. The 31-year-old, a resident of Najafgarh, had been absconding s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020