Parliament extends condolences on demise of MP Zamuxolo Peter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:28 IST
Parliament Presiding Officers have extended condolences to the family and friends of Member of Parliament Zamuxolo Peter who passed away on Friday, due to COVID-19 related illness.

Peter joined Parliament as a Member of the National Assembly after the 2019 general elections. He served in the Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Joint Standing Committee on the Auditor General.

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, said the loss of another public representative to COVID-19, is heart-breaking.

The Presiding Officers described Peter as a selfless and consummate servant who, despite being relatively new to Parliament, immersed himself well in the workings of Parliament and its constitutional functions.

"He was an asset to the committees he participated in, where he particularly demonstrated subject matter knowledge. He was passionate about rural tourism and was at the forefront of the vigorous pursuit of fearless oversight for the development of rural tourism as a catalyst for the rural economy.

"We will remember him fondly for his passion, dedication and hard work in the service of the constituencies he represented and the people of South Africa in general," the Presiding Officers said.

The Presiding Officers reiterated their call to South Africans to remain vigilant and guard their safety against the virus by protecting themselves and their loved ones.

Also expressing his sadness on the passing of Peter, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Supra Mahumapelo said, one could always count on Peter for assistance when assistance is required, and he would go an extra mile to ensure that the objectives of the committee were met.

"I remember when a particular radio station was looking for a Nguni speaking person for a radio show on tourism in traditional areas, Peter is committed to the transformation of tourism in villages, townships and small towns, stepped in and did a fine job of promoting the work of the committee.

"One of his ideas was to ensure that we have corrupt-free governance in South Africa and that we, as Members of Parliament, exercise our oversight mandate and hold the government accountable for its delivery of services to the people. The committee sent its heartfelt condolences to Peter's family, friends and his comrades, may his soul rest in eternal peace," Mahumapelo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

