Meenakshi Lekhi felicitates 'COVID warriors' at Delhi hospital

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday felicitated several heathcare workers and other supporting staff of a private facility who have dedicated themselves to the fight against COVID-19, hospital authorities said.

Updated: 04-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:26 IST
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday felicitated several heathcare workers and other supporting staff of a private facility who have dedicated themselves to the fight against COVID-19, hospital authorities said. At the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), 80 per cent of the 675 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

The New Delhi MP felicitated the staffers with a token of appreciation for their "selfless dedication", the SGRH said in a statement. Lekhi spoke to the frontline staff of the hospital and enquired about their well-being. She assured them of all support, it said.

Dr D S Rana, the chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, said the "gesture will go a long way in boosting the morale of healthcare warriors".  In order to maintain social distancing, 10 representatives each of the nursing staff, technicians, maintenance staff, housekeeping staff, pantry and kitchen staff, security staff and resident doctors collected the gifts from her, the statement said..

