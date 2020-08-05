Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati credits Supreme Court for paving way for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram temple "bhoomi pujan", BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday credited the Supreme Court for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to accept the decision.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:17 IST
Mayawati credits Supreme Court for paving way for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram temple "bhoomi pujan", BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday credited the Supreme Court for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to accept the decision. "As everyone knows, Ayodhya is a holy city of different religions. But it had been embroiled in a controversy for years due to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute. The dispute was ended by the Supreme Court and it has also stopped to some extent politics around it played by some political parties," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Due to the SC verdict, foundation of Ram temple is being laid and a lot of its credit goes to the SC. BSP from the beginning said that it would accept the SC decision. It should be accepted by all. This is advice of BSP," she added. Her comment came hours before the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya has brought everyone together: Uma Bharti

Ayodhya has brought everyone together, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, as she arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on the occasion of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple. While speaking to ANI, the BJP national vice president ...

EXPLAINER-Europe's coronavirus smartphone contact tracing apps

More than 20 countries and territories in Europe have launched or plan smartphone apps that seek to break the chain of coronavirus infection by tracking encounters between people and issuing a warning should one of them test positive. Most ...

Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Series to go ahead, events targeted at domestic skaters

Figure skatings Grand Prix Series will take place as scheduled in October and November, but will be run as events targeted at domestic skaters to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Skating Union ISU announced on Tues...

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

Indias Zydus Cadila said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be safe and well-tolerated in an early-stage human trial. The company will now start a mid-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, in over 1,000 health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020