Make Bengali a classical language in NEP, Cong leader urges Modi
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to make Bengali a classical language in the government's New Education Policy.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:58 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to make Bengali a classical language in the government's New Education Policy.
Wanting to know why Bengali was not considered as a classical language, he said, "I wish to draw your attention to the following. Today is the 79th death anniversary of Kobiguru Rabindra Nath Tagore, who was the first non- European poet to receive the Nobel prize, in 1913. It is my simple question why the Bengali language has not been recognised as a classical language in the New Education Policy."
"What are the attributes needed for enlisting a language in the pantheon of classical languages? While Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, it also has a an original literary tradition. Anthropological and archaeological evidence suggests that Bengali speaking people are a conglomerate of several racial elements welded together by the Bengali language," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Narendra Modi
- Bengali
- Congress
- European
ALSO READ
Resolve for self-reliant India this Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to use Indian handloom, handicrafts
In January, we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing; now there are about 1,300 labs operating in country: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi launches COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata.
PM Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat programme urges youth to share stories of armed forces' valour in Kargil War with others.