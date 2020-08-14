Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it would be "a victory of truth" during the assembly session that began on Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:13 IST
Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it would be "a victory of truth" during the assembly session that began on Friday. The Congress government has said Gehlot will seek a vote of confidence after the opposition BJP said it will move a motion of no confidence against it.

The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. With the disgruntled MLAs back in the party-fold, following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test. Pilot was sacked as the state’s deputy chief minister and Gehlot referred to him as “useless”, using the Hindi term “nikamma”. At a CLP meeting Thursday, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

"As the Legislative Assembly session begins today, It would be the victory of the people of Rajasthan and the unity of our Congress MLAs, it would be a victory of truth: Satyamev Jayate," Gehlot tweeted Friday. The House, which began at 11 am, has been adjourned till 1 pm.

In a House of 200, the party has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members. Special seating arrangements have been made in the House because of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Family alleges 9-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour

The family of a nine-year-old girl has alleged that the minor was raped and killed by their neighbour in Chandausi area of Sambhal district, officials said Friday. The girl had gone missing after visting the neighbours home Thursday morning...

Nurse killed after car hits her scooter on flyover

A nurse plunged from a flyover ramp and died after her scooter was hit by a rashly-driven SUV here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place near Kalpana Talkies square in the Sadar area on Thursday, when the...

Widodo pledges health, economic reforms amid virus crisis

Indonesias president called on all citizens to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an advancement opportunity and pledged health care reforms in an address Friday ahead of the countrys 75th anniversary of independence. Only half of the 575 lawmak...

Poland braces for influx from Belarus after crackdown

Poland is bracing for an influx of people from neighboring Belarus after a violent crackdown on post-election protests there but wants to maintain border security, deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday. The protests in Bela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020