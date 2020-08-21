Left Menu
Karnataka CM offers 'bagina' at Krishna Raja Sagara Dam

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday paid homage to the Cauvery river as a tradition of praying to sacred rivers, on the behalf of people of the state.

ANI | Mandya (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:46 IST
Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa offers bagina to Krishna Raja Sagara Dam.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday paid homage to the Cauvery river as a tradition of praying to sacred rivers, on the behalf of people of the state. Yediyurappa offered 'bagina' at Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mandya district as the dam reached its full capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said, "It is the 29th time that Kabini reservoir has filled completely. This year, due to good rainfall farmers are happy and cultivating crops and expecting good crops." He said last year, due to excess water, few connecting roads were submerged in water. Today we have laid the foundation stone to construct a bridge. We have given administrative approval costs around Rs 50.30 crore for the development of the connecting road from Mananthavady to Kabini.

"Till now the government of Karnataka has given Rs 7,400 crores for irrigation purposes and the work is in progress. As the reservoir is filled, the problem will not arise for giving water to Tamil Nadu," added the chief minister. (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

