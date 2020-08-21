Meerut: Pirated NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore seized from godown, a dozen people held
Pirated NCERT books worth around Rs 35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.PTI | Meerut | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:20 IST
Pirated NCERT books worth around Rs 35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said. A team of STF and UP Police raided the godown and detained a dozen people from there, they said.
The pirated copies of the books, originally published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), were being supplied to locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, police said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni, the books were being illegally printed in the godown which belongs to one Sachin Gupta.
The godown located on Gagol road in Partapur area here has been sealed, Sahni said.
- READ MORE ON:
- NCERT
- Uttar Pradesh
- Meerut district
- Ajay Sahni
- Uttarakhand
- Delhi
- Partapur
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths; tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh: Official.
666 villages in 17 districts hit by floods in Uttar Pradesh
Army chief meets Uttar Pradesh CM in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh: Advocate shot at, beaten in Prayagraj
PIL seeking CBI probe into wanted criminal's encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in Supreme Court