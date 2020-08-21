Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meerut: Pirated NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore seized from godown, a dozen people held

Pirated NCERT books worth around Rs 35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:20 IST
Meerut: Pirated NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore seized from godown, a dozen people held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pirated NCERT books worth around Rs 35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said. A team of STF and UP Police raided the godown and detained a dozen people from there, they said.

The pirated copies of the books, originally published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), were being supplied to locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, police said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni, the books were being illegally printed in the godown which belongs to one Sachin Gupta.

The godown located on Gagol road in Partapur area here has been sealed, Sahni said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Irate, protesters in Iraq's south torch parliament offices

Protesters torched parliament offices in Iraqs oil-rich south on Friday following days of inaction by the government after two activists were assassinated. Demonstrators burned the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building in Ba...

Chilean policeman appears in court over blinding of protest student

A Chilean police special forces operative appeared in court on Friday over the blinding with rubber bullets of a student during protests over inequality in November last year. Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Crespo was detained at his home in th...

CISF plays key role in Srisailam hydel project rescue operations

After playing an important role in rescuing people at the Kozhikode airport a few days ago, the Central Industrial Security Force CISF officers and personnel of FSTI, Hyderabad played a vital role in rescue operations at Telangana State Po...

Detailed autopsy report in Sushant Singh Rajput case said ligature mark present around neck

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs detailed post-mortem report which said he died by asphyxia due to hanging unnatural also noted that pressure abrasion ligature mark present around the neck at the level of thyroid-cartilage, passes obliquely upwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020