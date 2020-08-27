Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1300 prisoners in AP jails have contracted COVID-19 so far:Director General of Prisons

Five of the Covid-19 positive prisoners escaped from custody while undergoing treatment in hospitals and hunt was on to nab them, he told PTI. Of those infected, 380 had fully recovered, leaving 873 active cases in various jails across the state.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:28 IST
Over 1300 prisoners in AP jails have contracted COVID-19 so far:Director General of Prisons

Amaravati, Aug 27 (PTI): A total of 1,375 prisoners in various jails in Andhra Pradesh have contracted the coronavirus infection so far and only one of them has succumbed,Director General of Prisons Mohd Ahsan Reza said on Thursday. Five of the Covid-19 positive prisoners escaped from custody while undergoing treatment in hospitals and hunt was on to nab them, he told PTI.

Of those infected, 380 had fully recovered, leaving 873 active cases in various jails across the state. "Another 116 inmates, who tested positive, were enlarged on bail," the DG said.

Inmates who tested positive for coronavirus were being treated in the respective jails only. "Majority of the cases are only asymptomatic and we have created required facilities for the treatment.

We are isolating the patients and ensuring proper medicare, even administering costly injections with the help of the local administration," the DG said. Among the staff in 41 prisons, including four Central Jails, in the state, 241 tested positive for Covid-19 and four died.

Of the 241, 95 were cured and 142 were active cases. "The casualties were more among our staff than the prisoners.The lone prisoner who died was also on dialysis," Reza pointed out.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in March, the Department of Prisons released 430 prisoners on interim bail and over 2,100 on regular bail to avoid congestion in the cramped jails. It also banned the regular mulaakats (meeting of inmates with their kin and lawyers) to prevent the infection.

"We released a lot of inmates on bail and the restrictions put in place helped prevent the spread of the pandemic in prisons.We also did not have fresh intake and that also helped," the DG said. However, with an increasing number of arrests made by the newly formed Special Enforcement Bureau mostly in liquor cases, the fresh intake had to be renewed.

"The influx of new inmates possibly led to the spread of infection.The Central Jails in Kadapa, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore saw a major caseload," the DG said. The Department of Prisons has been organizing weekly tests in all jails for the staff as well as inmates.

"We have so far completed at least 20 rounds of testing.Besides good food, we are now providing dry fruits and chicken diet to the inmates to keep them healthy and ensure the infection is contained," Ahsan Reza added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

140 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 5,725

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said. At least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of reco...

Realme India head Madhav Sheth to look after Europe business as well

Smartphone company Realme on Thursday elevated its Vice President and head of India market Madhav Sheth to lead business in Europe as well. Sheth co-founded Realme along with Sky Li in May 2018. Since then, the company has successfully expa...

Indian-origin doctor in UK creates ‘21-Day Immunity Plan’ to fight COVID-19

A UK-based Indian-origin doctor, who has been championing an anti-obesity drive as a means to combat the severe effects of COVID-19, on Thursday released a new book that offers a simple, evidence-based plan to help improve health parameters...

Blazers G Lillard leaves Florida for knee exam

The 2020 playoffs likely are over for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who departed the bubble environment near Orlando to return to Portland for tests on his knee. Lillard was ruled out for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series with the Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020