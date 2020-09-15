J-K: LG Manoj Sinha lauds Kashmiri cricketer for being 'inspiration' to people
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Shabir Ahmad Nengroo, a ''budding cricketer" from Kashmir and praised him for being an "inspiration" for a large number of people in the Union Territory.
The Lt Governor also assured cricketer Shabir of all possible support and wished him success.
"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today met Shabir Ahmad Nengroo, a budding cricketer from Kashmir. Lt Governor praised his spirit of sportsmanship and said that he is an inspiration for a large number of young people. He assured him of all possible support and wished him success," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted. (ANI)
