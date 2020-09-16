Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2 trln a year investment -study

Achieving net zero emissions by mid-century would cost an estimated $1 trillion-$2 trillion a year of additional investments, or 1-1.5% of global gross domestic product, a report by the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:11 IST
Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2 trln a year investment -study
Energy Transitions Commission Image Credit: ANI

Achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century would cost an estimated $1 trillion-$2 trillion a year of additional investments, or 1-1.5% of global gross domestic product, a report by the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) said on Wednesday. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to reach net-zero.

When this is achieved, the reduction in 2050 living standards in developed and developing countries would amount to less than 0.5% of global GDP, the report said. Since 2000, global warming has cost the United States and the European Union at least $4 trillion in lost output and tropical countries are 5% poorer than they would have been without climate change impacts, according to research by Stanford University.

The ETC is a global coalition of 40 energy producers, industrial companies, and financial institutions, including ArcelorMittal, HSBC, BP, Shell, Orsted, and Bank of America, which are committed to achieving a carbon-free economy by 2050. It said the additional investments required "are easily affordable, given current global savings and investments, particularly in the prevailing macroeconomic context of sustained low-interest rates".

ZERO MEANS ZERO The report said dramatic improvements in energy efficiency will have to be made; annual global electricity supply will have to grow four to five times to reach 90,000-115,000 terawatt-hours and the annual pace of wind and solar capacity will need to be five to six times the increase achieved in 2019.

Buildings, transport, and industry sectors also need to be electrified and hydrogen should be used in cases where that is not possible. Any remaining energy use should be decarbonized using carbon capture and storage, and sustainable bioenergy. "There is no doubt that it is technically and economically possible to reach the zero-carbon economy which we need by 2050; and zero must mean zero, not a plan which relies on the permanent and large-scale use of 'offsets' to balance continued emissions," said co-chair of the ETC, Adair Turner.

"But action in the next decade is crucial – otherwise it will be too late," he added. As a result of the energy transition needed, oil demand could be slashed from 100 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2019 to around 10 million BPD by mid-century, and thermal coal use would be totally phased out, the report said.

China has the resources and technology to become a rich, developed carbon-free economy by 2050. All developing nations should be able to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 at the latest but will require development investment to attract private green investors, it added. On Wednesday, the European Commission said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade, requiring huge investments in transport, heavy industry, and energy - where businesses will also face higher carbon costs under EU plans to revamp its carbon market.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

TMC member raises issue of 'heartless' reporting over Sushant case, seeks govt guidelines

Trinamool Congress member Pratima Mondal on Wednesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of heartless reporting over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and sought government guidelines for the media to report on suicide cases. Raising the matter ...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020