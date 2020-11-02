Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT seeks views on imposing temporary ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, pollution control agencies, and neighboring states seeking their stand on whether the use of firecrackers should be temporarily banned from November 7 to November 30 in the interest of public health and environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:21 IST
NGT seeks views on imposing temporary ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, pollution control agencies, and neighboring states seeking their stand on whether the use of firecrackers should be temporarily banned from November 7 to November 30 in the interest of public health and environment. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, asking them to file their replies and listed the matter for November 5.

The tribunal noted that there are expert views on the clear nexus of air pollution with COVID-19 and with increased air pollution, the virus can cause more damage. It also requested senior advocate Raj Panjwani and lawyer Shibhani Ghosh to assist the tribunal as amicus in the matter. The NGT was hearing an application, filed by the Indian Social Responsibility Network through Santosh Gupta, raising the issue of air pollution by the use of firecrackers in NCR at a time when air quality is at a 'very poor' level and the potential of worsening the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application referred to the statement of the Union Health Minister and the Health Minister of Delhi that during the festive season there will be a rise of COVID-19 cases due to air pollution. "Increased pollution may further affect vulnerable groups and increase the fatality rate. Covid cases in Delhi may go up to 15,000 per day, as against the current cases of about 5,000 per day. The use of green crackers will not remedy the situation. The smoke will choke and may create a gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions, and asphyxia," the applicant said.

The NGT noted that the COVID-19 situation may cause various adverse effects assuming that it may increase the number of deaths of children, senior citizens, and other vulnerable persons. "Number of diseases may also increase. There are reports in the public domain that air quality of Delhi is deteriorating and further deterioration may give rise to an increase in Covid cases," the NGT said in its order.

"It is well known that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been introduced envisaging the prohibiting of polluting activities if the air quality deteriorates. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is reported to be averaging between 410 and 450 i.e. 'hazardous' category," it added. The tribunal observed that firecrackers emit poisonous gases like SO2, NOX, CO and added that in the given climatic conditions, this may result in respiratory/pulmonary diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and other diseases. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI to launch a MSME Credit Health IndexThe index will help measure and benchmark the growth and streng...

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020