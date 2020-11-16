PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted. On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.
"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted. On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi