Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thick haze in Delhi, air quality slips into 'very poor' category

Various parts of the national capital witnessed a thick blanket of haze as air quality in the region continued to deteriorate further on Monday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at 322, slipping into the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:51 IST
Thick haze in Delhi, air quality slips into 'very poor' category
Visual from Sarai Kale Khan area (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Various parts of the national capital witnessed a thick blanket of haze as air quality in the region continued to deteriorate further on Monday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at 322, slipping into the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Parts of the city reported AQIs between 'very poor' and 'severe' range.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to make the bio-decomposer technology mandatory for all states, stating pollution levels in the national capital shoot up with an increase in stubble burning.

The Delhi government, along with PUSA, developed a bio-composer which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier claimed could decompose 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue. The government claimed that stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have significantly contributed to the hazardous levels of air pollution in the national capital. During a COVID-19 review meeting, Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning, while citing pollution as an important factor behind the surge of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

However, he had said coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing after November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...

Medical camp organised at Delhi's Singhu border, doctors call for COVID-19 tests of protesters

A medical check-up camp has been set up at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana border where farmers are protesting against the Central farm laws. The volunteer doctors at the camp have urged the Central government to conduct COVID-19 test among...

Sri Lanka coronavirus prison riot leaves 8 dead, over 50 wounded

At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the countrys crowded jails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020