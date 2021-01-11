Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu: Maha govt to set up bio safety laboratory

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:56 IST
Bird flu: Maha govt to set up bio safety laboratory
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Maharashtra government willprovide funds for setting up a bio-safety level-3 laboratoryto ensure quick testing for bird flu, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said on Monday and sought to allay concerns overconsumption of poultry products in the areas where no suchcases are reported.

The chief minister also directed officials to provideaccurate information to the people so that rumours andmisinformation about bird flu situation do not spread.

''There is no need to panic since the disease does nottransmit among humans,'' Thackeray, who held a review meetingon the bird flu situation in the state this evening, is quotedas saying in an official statement.

The meeting, which was held at the CM's officialresidence in Mumbai, was attended by Animal Husbandry MinisterSunil Kedar and senior officials.

Thackeray also instructed all the district collectors,via video conferencing, about the measures to be taken tocontain the spread of bird flu after he reviewed the situationin the state.

He also said that funds will be made available to theanimal husbandry department to set up a bio safety level-3laboratory for fast diagnosis of bird flu.

''In areas where there are no bird flu cases, therewill be no threat if eggs and chickens are consumed aftercooking at temperature above 70 degrees Celsius.

''Misinformation and rumours should not be spread aboutit,'' the chief minister said, according to the statement.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singhtold the meeting that 843 hens from Parbhani have testedpositive for H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Samples of 15 different types of birds from Thane and9 crows in Ratnagiri too tested positive for the H5N1 avianinfluenza virus. Eleven crows from Beed also tested positivefor H5N8 influenza virus, the official said.

According to the Bhopal-based ICAR-National Instituteof High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), two crows fromMumbai had also died due to bird flu.

The state government has also issued bird flu relatedguidelines to all the regional officers.

Earlier in the day, Animal Husbandry minister SunilKedar told reporters that around 80,000 hens will be culled inParbhani following the outbreak of the disease.

''We will have to cull around 80,000 hens in Parbhani.

We had asked the district collector there to cordon off thearea where the hens were found infected. No bird should go outfrom the area concerned. If need be, the people working thereshould also not venture out until everything is examinedmedically. The people from outside too should not enter theareas concerned,'' Kedar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021