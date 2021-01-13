Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets people on Lohri

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:21 IST
PM Modi greets people on Lohri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity. "Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on Lohri, a popular winter folk festival celebrated in the northern region of the country. "Best wishes for Lohri. May this holy festival bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," Shah tweeted

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Cos factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said. LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause o...

Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

Divers searching for a crashed jets cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the ...

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021