FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Capitol police officer - New York TimesReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:19 IST
The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York Times
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Brian Sicknick
ALSO READ
Trump has discussed pardoning himself -New York Times
McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -New York Times
FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Capitol police officer - New York Times
FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Capitol police officer - New York Times