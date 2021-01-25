Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army

Amid the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, a "minor face-off" took place between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area in Sikkim on January 20, the Indian Army said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:00 IST
Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, a "minor face-off" took place between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area in Sikkim on January 20, the Indian Army said on Monday. The face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols, Army said in a statement.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," it said. In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the face-off in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China to address the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh ended at 2:30 am on Monday.The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector.The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wines lawyer told Reuters.The judge ordered...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Barty enjoying Australian training camp ahead of Grand SlamWhile most of the worlds top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relis...

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021