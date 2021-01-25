Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army

Amid the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, a "minor face-off" took place between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area in Sikkim on January 20, the Indian Army said on Monday. The face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols, Army said in a statement.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," it said. In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the face-off in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China to address the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh ended at 2:30 am on Monday.The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector.The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. (ANI)

