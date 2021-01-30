Left Menu

PM Modi will win if agitation does not go peacefully: BKU president

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:19 IST
BKU (R) President Balbir Singh Rajewal addresses a press conference on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (R) president Balbir Singh Rajewal accused the central government of maligning the image of farmers and warned protesters to be peaceful or else "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win". "Government suspended internet services during our agitation. The government is also trying to malign our image. I appeal to all farmers to carry out a peaceful agitation. PM Modi will win if agitation does not go peacefully," said Rajewal on Saturday.

Further emphasising on protesting peacefully, Rajewal said, "I appeal to people to join the peaceful protest (in Delhi) but don't do anything even under the sway of emotions if someone tries to instigate you. We should keep in mind that we are not going to war. This is our country and our government. This was stated by Balbir Singh Rajewal during a press conference held to update about the current status of the farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital.

Rajewal said that this farmers' movement is one of the longest agitations that saw the participation of a large number of farmers. "Whatever happened on January 26 is drawing farmers from Haryana, Uttarakhand, and other parts of the country. There will be a large gathering till February 2," said Rajewal on Saturday.

Delhi witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. The BKU (R) president said that the government should understand the feelings of the farmers and withdraw the three farm laws.

The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2. Meanwhile, farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws were scheduled to observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary today and hold a day-long fast.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

