'Borat' sequel wins best comedy film at Golden Globe awards

'Borat' sequel wins best comedy film at Golden Globe awardsReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:21 IST
Mockumentary "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," starring Sacha Baron Cohen, won the award for best movie musical or comedy at Sunday's Golden Globe awards.
The movie stars British comedian Cohen as a fictional journalist from Kazakhstan bearing a gift for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
