Left Menu

Hong Kong shares track gains on mainland, Wall Street; end higher

Hong Kong shares ended the session higher on Thursday, echoing gains on the mainland and global markets. Analysts said gains in Hong Kong were tracking surges on Wall Street, as the S&P 500 rose and the Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress approved the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. China stocks jumped as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:07 IST
Hong Kong shares track gains on mainland, Wall Street; end higher
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares ended the session higher on Thursday, echoing gains on the mainland and global markets. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 478.09 points or 1.65% at 29,385.61. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.54% to 11,340.4.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.7%, while the IT sector rose 4.52%, the financial sector ended 0.63% higher and the property sector dipped 0.34%. Analysts said gains in Hong Kong were tracking surges on Wall Street, as the S&P 500 rose and the Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress approved the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

China stocks jumped as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.6%.

Sino-U.S. relations were among other key focuses, with some market hopes for de-escalation in the ties between the world's two largest economies. Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM expresses concern over Mamata's health, prays for speedy recovery

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed concern over the health condition of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata following an alleged attack on her.Banerjee sus...

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation worries ebb

World stocks rose to their highest in just over a week on Thursday after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.European stocks climbed, with the...

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021