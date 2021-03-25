Left Menu

Latin America farmers to have access to digital solutions with new investment

AGRIdigitalización is a project funded by an US$1.8 million IFAD grant from its Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, which was established to help rural populations in developing countries overcome the impact of the pandemic on their ability to produce and sell food.

IFAD | Rome | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:55 IST
Latin America farmers to have access to digital solutions with new investment
Mobility restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic have affected many food supply chains and it has been difficult for small-scale farmers to access basic agricultural inputs like tools or seeds. Image Credit: Twitter(@AGCOcorp)

More than 10,000 family farmers in Latin America will soon have access to digital solutions to overcome the obstacles they face in accessing markets and financing due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) announced today.

AGRIdigitalización is a project funded by a US$1.8 million IFAD grant from its Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, which was established to help rural populations in developing countries overcome the impact of the pandemic on their ability to produce and sell food.

Mobility restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic have affected many food supply chains and it has been difficult for small-scale farmers to access basic agricultural inputs like tools or seeds. Technical assistance activities have been interrupted for months and, with local markets closed and traditional transportation options reduced, their product commercialization has become even more difficult and expensive than before.

"COVID-19 has only increased some existing gaps in our societies. No doubt one of them is family farmers' lack of access to markets and financial services. IFAD has been working for years to bridge this gap, something that is even more essential in this pandemic context," said Rossana Polastri, IFAD's Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The future of the economy will be digital. This, which is already true for global and urban companies, will also apply to family farming. This project is about granting the region's small-scale producers access to that future," she added.

AGRIdigitalización will be implemented by a consortium of organizations led by Agriterra, founded by the Dutch agricultural sector with a focus on cooperative promotion. The project will identify and evaluate existing digital platforms, applications, technical assistance and training services. The most suitable options will be adapted and made available to small producers' organizations and rural saving cooperatives to help them undergo a digital transformation.

Through the project, 86 producer organizations will be able to market their products online and 132 rural savings cooperatives will be able to offer their financial services through digital platforms. The project will also benefit small internet companies run by young people who have a presence in rural areas, who will provide services to the producer organizations and rural savings cooperatives. In addition, 3,000 farmers will receive virtual technical assistance and training, and digital communication tools will be set up to replace in-person meetings.

"The digital world offers endless possibilities for family farmers to enter the financial and commercial market, solve communication problems and receive technical assistance. However, to take advantage of these tools, it is necessary to strengthen the management of cooperatives and train their members," said Polastri.

"By strengthening cooperatives, farmers can lead the transformation of agricultural countries to modern industrialized ones, at the same time helping reduce unemployment, securing food and avoiding social conflicts. The more cooperatives a country has, the higher it ranks in the social progress scale. The professionalization of cooperatives is key for their success. They are more resilient to crisis and they can – and must – be a bastion for post-COVID recovery," said Kees Blokland, Agriterra's General Director.

The organizations participating in the project will achieve greater efficiency thanks to better time management, lower operating and transportation costs, access to new business opportunities, financial inclusion and better communication. They will acquire the ability to supply agricultural products and access production inputs in e-commerce environments, as well as to establish partnerships with companies already present in digital value chains and have access to financial services through virtual systems.

With a focus on reaching women and young people, AGRIdigitalización will be implemented in Bolivia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Peru, and lessons learnt from the project will be applied to other IFAD-funded projects in Latin America and the Caribbean region at a later stage.

AGRIdigitalización will be implemented by Agriterra in alliance with Agros International, the Foundation for Rural Business Development (Funder) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million Rs 12.25 crore in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and e...

Macron admits failures in vaccine rollout as Covid-19 cases surge in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted failures in the countrys vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and vowed to accelerate the rollout, days after the government was forced to impose new coronavirus restrictions to contain a surge...

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign deal to set up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru

GAIL Gas Limited, and Confidence Petroleum India Limited CPIL on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG Stations in Bengaluru.CPIL will set up and operate 100 CNG stations associated facilities of GAIL Gas Limited here, a join...

IMF agrees to release USD 500 million loan for Pakistan: Report

The IMF has agreed to release the next tranche of USD 500 million loan for Pakistan after approving four pending reviews of the cash-strapped countrys economic progress.The International Monetary Fund had agreed in 2019 to provide Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021