GM to build Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups at Factory Zero

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:30 IST
General Motors Co confirmed on Tuesday that its Chevrolet brand will introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at its Factory Zero assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.
The U.S. automaker said it will build its recently unveiled GMC Hummer electric sport utility vehicle at the factory.
