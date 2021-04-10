Left Menu

Farmers block KMP Expressway in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:23 IST
Farmers block KMP Expressway in Haryana
The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Intensifying their stir against the Centre's three contentious agriculture laws, farmers on Saturday blocked the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway in Haryana.

They, however, said emergency vehicles such as ambulances will be allowed to ply.

The call for a 24-hour blockade was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

The blockade started at 8 am and will last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Farmers, including women, carried flags of their organisations and raised slogans against the government. They squatted on the expressway while slamming the central government for not repealing the farm laws.

Farmers in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts parked their tractor-trailers and other vehicles in the middle of the stretch.

In Nuh, some protesters were detained near the Rewasan toll plaza by the Haryana Police after they tried to block the road.

Several commuters faced inconvenience because of the KMP Expressway blockade and cited that they were unaware of the farmers' call for the protest.

Farmers, however, said they had given their call for blockade beforehand.

Because of the road blockade, long queues of vehicles, especially commercial ones, were seen.

Farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the blockade will remain for 24 hours.

''If the Modi government fails to withdraw these laws, we will further intensify our agitation,'' said a protester, adding that they were ''forced'' to block the road as the government ''failed'' to act on their demands.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said they will not return till the laws are repealed.

He asserted that their agitation will remain peaceful.

The BKU leader also slammed the Centre, accusing it of handing over the farming to the corporate sector and disbanding the age-old mandi system.

''The centre wants to run away from crop procurement,'' he alleged. Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Police had issued a traffic advisory, asking travellers to avoid the KMP Expressway for commuting.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk had said elaborate arrangements had been put in place to maintain peace and order and prevent any kind of violence.

Proper traffic diversions had been planned in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Nuh, Virk said.

Passengers coming from the Chandigarh/Ambala side on the National Highway-44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli.

Vehicles going towards Gurgaon and Jaipur can take the National Highway-71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

Hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri (along with Haryana), and Ghazipur--demanding a repeal of the three laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

The Twitter account of Britains royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couples 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip...

Raina half-century, Curran blitzkrieg takes CSK to 188/7 vs DC

Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188 for 7, riding on comeback man Suresh Rainas stroke-filled half-century and Sam Currans late assault in an IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Raina, who skipped the last IPL due t...

Dawood’s 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti to be freed from UK prison as US drops extradition request

Jabir Moti, described in court as a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahims D Company worldwide criminal network, is set to be freed from a London prison and fly out to Pakistan after the US dropped an extradition request for him to face drug tra...

India fastest nation to administer 100 million doses of COVID vaccine: Health Ministry

With the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossing 10 crores, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.The US took 89 days to ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021