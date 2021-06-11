Vestas secures 101 MW order to extend wind project in India

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India's leading Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers (IPP). The order is an extension of ReNew's existing project in Kutch, Gujarat, where Vestas had previously supplied turbines totaling 250 MW. Vestas has also supplied turbines of 100 MW to another one of ReNew's projects in Taralkatti, Karnataka.

The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement, designed to maximize energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide ReNew Power with (long-term) business case certainty.

Advertisement

''We are very happy to place another order on Vestas for the extension of our existing project'', says Balram Mehta, COO, ReNew Power. ''Vestas is one of the most reliable players in the wind OEM space, we hope that yield-based availability guarantee will ensure greater efficiency in operating the wind turbines and ensure that any downtime is reduced to a minimum.'' ''ReNew has always preferred reliable and financially strong partners, which is reflected in their successful record of accomplishing the largest fleet of operating wind turbines in India'', says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India. ''We take this opportunity to thank ReNew for selecting Vestas as their partner in this project. This order helps Vestas to participate in the sustainable growth of the Indian wind market which is going to be one of the largest wind energy markets in the world.'' Deliveries are expected to begin in the last quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned to take place between December 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

About Vestas, Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)