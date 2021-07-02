Gehlot targets Centre over LPG price hike
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the hike in LPG cylinder prices.
''Modi government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 255 in the last 14 months. Subsidy has also stopped,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.
''This is forcing the common man to leave the cylinder and use coal and wood again for cooking,'' he added.
The chief minister said when the UPA government was in power, a gas cylinder used to cost Rs 450, which has now gone up to Rs 838.
