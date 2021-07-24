Olympics-Fencing-China's Sun wins women's epee individual gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China's Sun Yiwen won the women's individual epee fencing gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ana Maria Popescu of Romania took silver and Katrina Lehis of Estonia claimed bronze.
