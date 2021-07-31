Left Menu

Naturally-ventilated polyhouse facility inaugurated in Ludhiana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:26 IST
Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur, inaugurated a ''Naturally Ventilated Polyhouse Facility'' in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the institute.

He also laid the foundation stone of a ''Retractable Roof Polyhouse''.

Briefing about the technology, Hirani said farmers face a number of problems such as excessive or insufficient cold, heat, rain, wind and other factors associated with insufficient transpiration.

Crop losses in the country due to insects and pests is about 15 per cent at present and it may increase as climate change lowers the plant defence system against insects and pests.

''To some extent, these problems can be overcome by a conventional polyhouse,'' he said.

A conventional polyhouse has a stationary roof to reduce the effect of weather anomalies and pests.

However, there are still disadvantages due to roof covering that at times lead to excessive heat and insufficient light (early morning). Besides, they are also prone to insufficient levels of CO2, transpiration and water stress, Hirani said.

A combination of open-field conditions and conventional polyhouse conditions is a more robust way to deal with climate change and associated problems in the future, he added.

Hirani said the CMERI Extension Centre in Ludhiana is installing ''Retractable Roof Polyhouse Technology''.

This all-weather structure will have an automatic retractable roof that will be operated based on weather conditions and crop requirements from the conditional database using a PLC software.

This ongoing development will help farmers cultivate both seasonal and off-season crops, which can fetch a higher yield, firmer and high shelf-life produce by creating optimal indoor micro-climate conditions compared to conventional open field tunnels and naturally-ventilated polyhouses. It is also a viable technology for organic cultivation, Hirani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

