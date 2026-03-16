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High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle in Haryana

Voting began on Monday for Haryana's two Rajya Sabha seats, featuring BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate. The contested seats see the BJP supporting Independent candidate Nandal, with strategies in place to navigate potential cross-voting scenarios. Congress relocated its MLAs to Himachal but faces uncertainty with possible vote swings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:08 IST
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, political tension elevated in Haryana as voting commenced for the two coveted Rajya Sabha seats. The contest sees candidates from the BJP, Congress, and an Independent in contention, with the BJP strategically backing Independent Satish Nandal for one of the seats.

The election dynamics are intricate, with the Congress, spearheaded by top leaders, temporarily relocating their MLAs to Himachal Pradesh as a tactical maneuver. Despite the Congress's numeric advantage, potential cross-voting could alter the anticipated outcome, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.

The BJP, holding preparatory sessions for its MLAs, aims to maintain its political grip amid the competitive landscape. As the results hang in balance, the political atmospherics around Haryana's Rajya Sabha election spotlight the determination and strategic plotting by major parties to clinch these influential seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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