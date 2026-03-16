High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle in Haryana

On Monday, political tension elevated in Haryana as voting commenced for the two coveted Rajya Sabha seats. The contest sees candidates from the BJP, Congress, and an Independent in contention, with the BJP strategically backing Independent Satish Nandal for one of the seats.

The election dynamics are intricate, with the Congress, spearheaded by top leaders, temporarily relocating their MLAs to Himachal Pradesh as a tactical maneuver. Despite the Congress's numeric advantage, potential cross-voting could alter the anticipated outcome, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.

The BJP, holding preparatory sessions for its MLAs, aims to maintain its political grip amid the competitive landscape. As the results hang in balance, the political atmospherics around Haryana's Rajya Sabha election spotlight the determination and strategic plotting by major parties to clinch these influential seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)