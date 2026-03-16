Haryana MLAs on the Move: High Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections
Haryana Congress MLAs relocated to Himachal Pradesh amid security to ensure their participation in Rajya Sabha elections. Concerns of cross-voting led to their stay in secure resorts, monitored by Congress leaders. BJP and Congress candidates contend for two available seats, necessitating strategic voting due to close margins.
- Country:
- India
On Monday morning, a group of 31 Haryana Congress MLAs departed from Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli for Chandigarh, amid heightened security measures to partake in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This relocation follows the party's strategic move to prevent cross-voting by confining the MLAs since Friday.
The Congress legislators were housed under strict conditions, sparking accusations from opposition leaders of undemocratic practices. Yet, the maneuver underscores the high-stakes political environment, as both BJP and Congress candidates vie for the soon-to-be-vacated seats.
The political tension is palpable, with each seat requiring 31 votes for a win. The ruling BJP holds 48 MLAs, setting the stage for a tightly contested election where cross-party voting could be decisive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Haryana
- MLAs
- Rajya Sabha
- Elections
- Congress
- BJP
- Politics
- Himachal Pradesh
- Security
- Chandigarh
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