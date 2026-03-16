Left Menu

Haryana MLAs on the Move: High Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections

Haryana Congress MLAs relocated to Himachal Pradesh amid security to ensure their participation in Rajya Sabha elections. Concerns of cross-voting led to their stay in secure resorts, monitored by Congress leaders. BJP and Congress candidates contend for two available seats, necessitating strategic voting due to close margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:04 IST
Haryana MLAs on the Move: High Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday morning, a group of 31 Haryana Congress MLAs departed from Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli for Chandigarh, amid heightened security measures to partake in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This relocation follows the party's strategic move to prevent cross-voting by confining the MLAs since Friday.

The Congress legislators were housed under strict conditions, sparking accusations from opposition leaders of undemocratic practices. Yet, the maneuver underscores the high-stakes political environment, as both BJP and Congress candidates vie for the soon-to-be-vacated seats.

The political tension is palpable, with each seat requiring 31 votes for a win. The ruling BJP holds 48 MLAs, setting the stage for a tightly contested election where cross-party voting could be decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026