Olympics-Wrestling-ROC's Evloev wins Greco-Roman heavyweight gold medal

Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:22 IST
The Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloev won gold in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Armenian Artur Aleksanyan took the silver, and Poland's Tadeusz Michalik and Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed the bronze medals.

