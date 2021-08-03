Olympics-Wrestling-ROC's Evloev wins Greco-Roman heavyweight gold medal
The Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloev won gold in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Armenian Artur Aleksanyan took the silver, and Poland's Tadeusz Michalik and Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed the bronze medals.
