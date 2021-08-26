Left Menu

Great Khali meets Anil Vij in PGI Chandigarh, enquires about his health

Professional wrestler Kuldeep Singh Rana, also known as the Great Khali, met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh to enquire about his health.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:34 IST
Great Khali meets Anil Vij in PGI Chandigarh, enquires about his health
Great Khali met Haryna Minister Anl Vij at PGIMER in Chandigarh to enquire about his health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Professional wrestler Kuldeep Singh Rana, also known as the Great Khali, met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh to enquire about his health. The minister was admitted to PGIMER on Sunday on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Vij said in a tweet that his health is improving.

"The doctors and staff of PGI are working hard to make me healthy and my health is also improving. With your prayers, I will get well soon," Vij said in a tweet. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP President Om Prakash Dhankhar had also visited Vij to enquire about his health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021