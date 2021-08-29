PM Modi hails Bihar's 'krishi kendra', TN's panchayat for waste management, renewable energy initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends, before me is an example that has come from Madhubani in Bihar. Dr Rajendra Prasad Agricultural University in Madhubani and the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra have jointly made a worthy effort. Not only farmers are accruing benefit from this scheme but it has also imparted renewed vigour to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The name of this initiative of the university is - 'Sukhet Model' The purpose of the Sukhet model is to reduce pollution in the villages."

Describing the 'Sukhet Model', Prime Minister Modi said dung and other household waste is collected from the farmers of the village and in return the villagers are given money for cooking gas cylinders. Further, disposed garbage collected from the village is used in making vermicompost. "Therefore, there are four benefits of the Sukhet model that are directly visible. One, the village is freed from pollution; the second is that the village is freed from filth, the third is that the money for the LPG cylinder goes to the villagers and the fourth is that the farmers of the village get bio- fertilizer. You must give it a thought as to how such efforts can increase the power of our villages. This is the basis of self-reliance," explained PM Modi.

"I appeal that every panchayat of the country should also think of doing something like this in their respective villages. And friends, when we set out with a goal, it is certain that we achieve the results," he urged. Prime Minister Modi further mentioned Kanjirangal Panchayat of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. He said that the Gram Panchayat along with the local people has started an indigenous project to generate electricity from waste in their village. The garbage is collected from the entire village to generate electricity and the residual products are also sold as pesticides.

"The capacity of this village power plant is to dispose of two tonnes of waste per day. The electricity generated from this power plant is utilized for streetlights and other needs of the village. The money saved by the Panchayat through this scheme is being used for other developmental works. A small panchayat in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu inspires all of us countrymen to do something," Prime Minister stated. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

