Left Menu

China State Grid vows to ensure people's basic power supply

The State Grid Corporation of China said on Monday it would take comprehensive measures to ensure people had enough power and would seek to avoid power cuts. The statement comes as a worsening power shortage, which has impacted manufacturers in key industrial hubs in the east and south for weeks, began spilling over into the residential sector in parts of the northeast.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:53 IST
China State Grid vows to ensure people's basic power supply
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The State Grid Corporation of China said on Monday it would take comprehensive measures to ensure people had enough power and would seek to avoid power cuts.

The statement comes as a worsening power shortage, which has impacted manufacturers in key industrial hubs in the east and south for weeks, began spilling over into the residential sector in parts of the northeast. State Grid, China's dominant power distributor, said it will "go all out to fight the battle of guaranteeing power supply".

It said it will strengthen the dispatching of power from the entire network, making sure that power from all generators is available. It also said it will tap the power transmission potential of inter-regional networks while improving its monitoring of electricity consumption and ensuring the needs of residential users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021