China state planner says will let power tariffs reflect supply and demand

China's top economic planner said on Wednesday that it would let electricity rates reflect supply and demand, and to increase coal imports in an orderly manner to ensure heating and power generation demand.

The National Development and Reform Administration also said it would increase domestic natural gas production and guide companies to arrange spot LNG imports at an early date.

