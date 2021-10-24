Punjab: Unseasonal rains, hailstorms damage farmers crops
Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Varpal village of Amritsar.
ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Varpal village of Amritsar.
While speaking to ANI, Mandeep Singh, a farmer, said, "Vegetables and crops got damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorms. In the coming days, it will be difficult for the farmers to survive."
Another farmer, Gurudev Singh, said, "Our farms which we had prepared for the vegetable crop also got damaged. We have faced a loss of Rs 50,000. We demand compensation from the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Mandeep Singh
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- Amritsar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Coal shortage: Punjab's power plants running at reduced capacity, power cuts imposed
Punjab's power plants running at reduced capacity; CM slams Centre for inadequate coal supply
Punjab's power plants running at reduced capacity; CM slams Centre for inadequate coal supply
Punjab CM Channi asks Centre to enhance state's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis
Punjab CM's son gets married at gurudwara in Mohali