Punjab: Unseasonal rains, hailstorms damage farmers crops

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops in Varpal village of Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:55 IST
The damaged crops due to unseasonal rains in Amritsar, Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
While speaking to ANI, Mandeep Singh, a farmer, said, "Vegetables and crops got damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorms. In the coming days, it will be difficult for the farmers to survive."

Another farmer, Gurudev Singh, said, "Our farms which we had prepared for the vegetable crop also got damaged. We have faced a loss of Rs 50,000. We demand compensation from the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi." (ANI)

