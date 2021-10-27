Bengal to become self-sufficient in onion production in 3 years: minister

West Bengal where majority of onions consumed are imported from other states will become self-sufficient in producing the vegetable in the next three years, state minister Subrata Saha said on Wednesday.

Saha also said problems in the food processing sector will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

''We are aiming at becoming self-sufficient in the production of onions n the next three years. West Bengal is self-sufficient in many crops,'' the food processing and horticulture minister said at a session with Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

On the wastage of certain fruits and vegetables in the state, he nsaid there is lack of processing units in the place of production of raw materials, Saha said.

He said the government is working on strategies to support the food processing industry in addressing the issues of the sector in a time-bound manner. The minister also emphasised the need for aesthetic pachaging of traditional food products from Bengal such as 'Narkel Nadu', a swetmeat made of coconut.

"With fast changing lifestyle of people, the food processing sector is poised for a dynamic transition and with efforts from the state and the industry, production of fruits and vegetables in the state can be increased,'' Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the department, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)