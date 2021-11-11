'Hunar Haat' to be inaugurated by Union minister Mandaviya in Lucknow on Friday

Over 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states and Union territories will showcase their products in the 32nd ''Hunar Haat'', which will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday.

Mandaviya will inaugurate the ''Hunar Haat'', which aims to provide a perfect platform to ''promote and preserve'' the traditional art and craft of the country, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters here.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from 30 states and Union territories, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Ladakh, have brought their indigenous products made of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. at the ''Hunar Haat'', where traditional food items from various parts of the country will also available, he said.

Renowned artistes like Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Altaf Raja, Suresh Wadekar will perform at the event, which will conclude on November 21, Naqvi said.

Over 6.75 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through this initiative of the minority affairs ministry over the last six years, he added.

''Hunar Haat'' is also available on hunarhaat.org and the GeM portal, the minister said, adding that people can buy the products online as well.

The next chapters of the event will be organised at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan (from November 14-27), Hyderabad (November 26 to December 5), Surat (December 10-19) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi (December 22 to January 2).

Similar events will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days, Naqvi said.

