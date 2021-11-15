Left Menu

Delhi government, Centre have indulged in blame game politics, should come out with white paper on air pollution: Shergill

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday slammed both the Centre and Delhi governments over the high levels of air pollution in the national capital and said they should come out with a white paper on steps they have taken to prevent deterioration of air quality that is a health hazard for people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:54 IST
Delhi government, Centre have indulged in blame game politics, should come out with white paper on air pollution: Shergill
Congress Leader Jaiveer Shergill. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday slammed both the Centre and Delhi governments over the high levels of air pollution in the national capital and said they should come out with a white paper on steps they have taken to prevent deterioration of air quality that is a health hazard for people. He alleged that the two governments have been spending money on advertisements rather than taking concrete action.

"The AAP government in Delhi and BJP-led governments should issue a white paper on what steps they have taken to tackle the black pollution. They have indulged in hollow advertisements and played blame game politics," Shergill told ANI. The Congress leader said that observations of Supreme Court expose "spineless and careless approach" of the two governments towards tackling pollution.

"People of Delhi including children, elderly and women are paying a price due to mismanagement and carelessness of the two governments," he said. Shergill urged the Supreme Court to probe how much the two governments have spent on their advertisements for "self-glorification" and "how much money they have spent to curb the pollution".

Delhi Government told Supreme Court on Monday that it is ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution. The government suggested that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states. The Centre has told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution. The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to call for an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021