Left Menu

Youth Cong holds candle march in remembrance of farmers who died during anti-farm laws stir

It took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the Centres three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.Srinivas BV, president of the IYC, said many conspiracies were hatched to ruin, humiliate the farmers, but in the end the truth came out victorious.Today we pay our tributes to the farmers who were martyred in the farmers movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:59 IST
Youth Cong holds candle march in remembrance of farmers who died during anti-farm laws stir
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a candle march here in the memory of the farmers who died during the almost year-long agitation demanding the rollback of the three contentious farm laws.

The candle march that was started at the IYC office ended at Jantar Mantar. It took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the Centre's three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Srinivas BV, president of the IYC, said ''many conspiracies were hatched to ruin, humiliate the farmers, but in the end the truth came out victorious''.

''Today we pay our tributes to the farmers who were martyred in the farmers' movement. Once again it became clear that truth can be disturbed, not defeated. The country cannot forget the conspiracy that was hatched against the farmers and the conspiracy under which they were humiliated. The country will remember all – martyrdom and also BJP brutality. Jai Kisan, Jai Hindustan. Salute to the martyrdom of farmers,'' Srinivas was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the new farm laws, claims that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in the struggle against the laws. The candle march saw participation by several Youth Congress workers, including national general secretary and Delhi incharge Bhaiya Pawar, national media incharge Rahul Rao and national secretary and Delhi co-incharge Khushboo Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021