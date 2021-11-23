Left Menu

Andhra govt to distribute essential commodities free in flood-affected districts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to distribute commodities like rice, red gram dal, onions, potatoes for free to all flood-affected families.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:56 IST
People queuing for water in Rayalaseema (file photo)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to distribute commodities like rice, red gram dal, onions, potatoes for free to all flood-affected families. The decision to distribute essential commodities came after a review meeting held to assess the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur districts, said a press release from the state government.

The government has decided to provide 25kg rice, 1kg red gram dal, palm oil 1litre per family, onion (1kg), potatoes (1kg) for the families in these affected districts. The government has asked the commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government to take necessary action for the distribution of the essential commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

