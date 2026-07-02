Strained Ties: Drone Dispute Fuels Polish-Ukrainian Tensions
Tensions between Ukraine and Poland have escalated as Ukraine fails to deliver on a promised drone technology deal, despite Poland's military support. Recent disputes over historical issues and agricultural imports have further strained relations. Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz criticizes Ukraine's prioritization of domestic political strategies over mutual agreements.
Poland's Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, has raised concerns over Ukraine's failure to fulfill its promise of delivering drone technology. This comes despite Poland's support and willingness to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Poland has played a crucial role as a logistics hub for Western aid to Ukraine. However, the longstanding relationship has recently been marred by disagreements over historical issues and agricultural imports. The removal of Ukrainian President Zelensky from Poland's highest state honor has further fueled tensions.
Kosiniak-Kamysz points to Ukraine's ability to sell drones to other countries, questioning its commitment to agreements with Poland. He alleges that domestic political strategies in Ukraine are influencing these decisions, contributing to the rise of far-right sentiments in Poland.