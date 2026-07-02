Ukraine Has Failed To Deliver Promised Drone Technology Despite Polands Military Support And Willingness To Transfer Mig Fighter Jets

Poland's Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, has raised concerns over Ukraine's failure to fulfill its promise of delivering drone technology. This comes despite Poland's support and willingness to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Poland has played a crucial role as a logistics hub for Western aid to Ukraine. However, the longstanding relationship has recently been marred by disagreements over historical issues and agricultural imports. The removal of Ukrainian President Zelensky from Poland's highest state honor has further fueled tensions.

Kosiniak-Kamysz points to Ukraine's ability to sell drones to other countries, questioning its commitment to agreements with Poland. He alleges that domestic political strategies in Ukraine are influencing these decisions, contributing to the rise of far-right sentiments in Poland.