Farewell to a Supreme Leader: Global Attention on Khamenei's Funeral
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei, an 86-year-old cleric and critic of the U.S., died during airstrikes. His funeral in Tehran will start on July 4 and end in Mashad on July 9.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to participate in the state funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.
The 86-year-old religious leader, known for his strong opposition to the United States, led Iran for 36 years and was reported killed on February 28 during U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.
The funeral ceremony is scheduled to commence in Tehran on July 4, with the final burial rites to take place on July 9 in Mashad, Khamenei's birthplace.