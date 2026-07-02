Farewell to a Supreme Leader: Global Attention on Khamenei's Funeral

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Will Attend The State Funeral Of Irans Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to participate in the state funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The 86-year-old religious leader, known for his strong opposition to the United States, led Iran for 36 years and was reported killed on February 28 during U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to commence in Tehran on July 4, with the final burial rites to take place on July 9 in Mashad, Khamenei's birthplace.