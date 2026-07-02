Farewell to a Supreme Leader: Global Attention on Khamenei's Funeral

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei, an 86-year-old cleric and critic of the U.S., died during airstrikes. His funeral in Tehran will start on July 4 and end in Mashad on July 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Will Attend The State Funeral Of Irans Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:16 IST
Farewell to a Supreme Leader: Global Attention on Khamenei's Funeral
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to participate in the state funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The 86-year-old religious leader, known for his strong opposition to the United States, led Iran for 36 years and was reported killed on February 28 during U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to commence in Tehran on July 4, with the final burial rites to take place on July 9 in Mashad, Khamenei's birthplace.

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