Vatican Clampdown: Excommunication Crisis Over Rogue Ordinations

The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of A Breakaway Rightwing Catholic Group That Ordained Bishops Without Pope Leos Approval Were In Schism With The Wider Church And Now Excommunicated In A Strong Decree

The Vatican announced a decisive excommunication of the Society of St. Pius X, a breakaway Catholic group, for ordaining bishops without the pope's approval. This powerful decree asserts their formal separation from the main Church.

The Society, known for its ultra-traditionalist views, denies the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, which introduced more inclusive practices. Their unauthorized ordinations have resulted in automatic excommunication, a punishment that underscores the gravity of their actions.

Pope Leo remains firm on the importance of these 1960s reforms, despite tensions within the Church. He emphasizes moving forward with the fundamental changes established by Vatican II while dealing with internal divisions.