China stocks slip as new energy, agriculture firms weigh

China stocks slipped on Wednesday as new energy and agriculture companies weighed, while improving sentiment in the real estate sector underpinned developers' shares. The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,911.81 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,585.65 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 24,635.86 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6%, to 8,773.18. ** New energy stocks lost 1.9%. The index has risen 60% year to date amid China's carbon-neutral goal, and analysts had flagged risks of adjustments in overvalued shares.

** Agriculture shares dropped 2.2%, with pig farming companies leading the drop. ** Food & beverage gained 1.9%, while liquor makers surged 2.8%.

** Real-estate developers extended gains from the previous session on improving sentiment after some banks were told by financial regulators to issue more loans to property firms for project development. ** Hong Kong' benchmark index remained nearly unchanged, as losses in tech firms offset by gains in insurer AIA.

** Xiaomi Corp slumped nearly 7% after it reported a smaller-than-expected 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue as smartphone sales growth stalled amid intensifying competition from rivals. ** Alibaba Group extended losses on lingering worries over its disappointing revenue and outlook, down 1.4% to HK$131.1, a record low in the Hong Kong market.

** Insurance firm AIA Group rose 3.8%, the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)