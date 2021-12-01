Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by the Iran-aligned group in the south of the Red Sea on Wednesday, Saudi state TV said. The explosive-laden boat was launched from Yemen's Hodeidah, it added.

The coalition had earlier destroyed a drone which took off from Sanaa international airport.

