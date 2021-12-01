Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-12-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 05:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by the Iran-aligned group in the south of the Red Sea on Wednesday, Saudi state TV said. The explosive-laden boat was launched from Yemen's Hodeidah, it added.
The coalition had earlier destroyed a drone which took off from Sanaa international airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nawab Malik shares WhatsApp chat between Kiran Gosavi, Kashiff Khan; asks why Khan not being questioned in drugs-on-cruise case
Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during virtual summit
Iran MPs reject President Raisi's proposed education minister again
Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during summit
HC rejects plea from aspirant to become Pondi RERA member