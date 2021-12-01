Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-12-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 05:48 IST
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has destroyed an explosive-laden boat used by the Iran-aligned group in the south of the Red Sea on Wednesday, Saudi state TV said. The explosive-laden boat was launched from Yemen's Hodeidah, it added.

The coalition had earlier destroyed a drone which took off from Sanaa international airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021